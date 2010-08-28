THE APPLE INVESTOR: Wall Street Throws Darts As To What To Expect Next Week

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Flat Going Into Next Week’s Event

Stocks are flat on news that the economy grew at a much slower pace this spring than previously estimated, but better than expected. Shares of AAPL are trading sideways ahead of the September bump. Future catalysts for Apple stock include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone unit updates and AT&T exclusivity expiration; iPad shipment ramp and international expansion; new content revenue streams such as video and books; and possible entry into the TV market with a refresh of Apple TV (possible announcement mid-September). AAPL trades at 13x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

Wall Street Guesses What Will Happen At Next Week’s Event (Barron’s)

Apple TV and a MacBook Air refresh being the wild cards:

Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray expects the first iPod Touch with a camera, an updated Apple TV with an App Store, and upgrades to iTunes, including a cloud-based service. He says an updated Apple TV box would be “an important step in Apple developing an all-in-one Apple television.” Munster says an updated MacBook Air is a “wild-card possibility.” He also reminded clients that if you don’t count 2008 (when the entire market was in free-fall), Apple shares have risen an average of 12% over the past five years after the company’s September events.

UBS analyst Maynard Um expects a refresh across the company’s iPod line.

Keith Bachman at BMO Capital sees a new Apple TV, a new iPod Touch and a new iPod Nano.

Kaufman Brothers analyst Shaw Wu thinks the focus will be on an upgraded Touch, but adds there also could be a dramatically redesigned Nano. He does not expect the Apple TV redesign at this event.

Mobile Advertising War Between Google (Mass) Versus Apple (Class) (CNNMoney)

Advertisers are on track to spend only $1 billion globally on mobile advertising this year, compared to $45 billion on all online ads. Given how little the current market is, it might surprise some investors that both Apple and Google are going after it whole-heartedly. Google has the benefit of tying mobile into its existing ad formats, while Apple gives advertisers the ability to produce captivating ads (iAds) on the iPhone. “It’s a battle of mass versus class that has no clear winner yet.”

Daily Trader: Heavy Call Buying, Sell Apple Put Option And Bearish Outflows (Various)

Shares of AAPL continue to see heavy call buying ahead of the company’s looming media event next week. That said, Gleacher & Co. is advising investors to sell Apple options because the company may gain from international iPhone sales and mobile ads. Regardless, bearish pressure continues to build as money leaves the stock. AAPL has lost 8%+ the past month and is currently trading below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages. And then there’s Jim Cramer: “Apple is a stock and all stocks are coming down, but I still have a $300 price target on it.”

Fun Fact: Apple Devices Become Multiplayer Consoles With New Product (GigaOM)

Gaming on the iPhone or iPad can be fun, but it can also be a little lonely. Griffin Technology is about to release an accessory that could fundamentally change that equation. A new product called “PartyDock” will allow users to play games with up to four players on one device; be it iPhone, iPad or iPod touch. It will also provide TV-out capabilities. This throws Apple into the gaming game with Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft. Of course, iTV will do that as well. But who knows when it’s coming.

