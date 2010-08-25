THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Betting On The Trifecta - Universities, Corporations And Government

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Not Immune To The Slide

As the market sold off yesterday, shares of AAPL saw lows it hadn’t seen since May. Economic fears aside, future catalysts for Apple stock include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone unit updates and AT&T exclusivity expiration; iPad shipment ramp and international expansion; new content revenue streams such as video and books; and possible entry into the TV market with a refresh of Apple TV (possible announcement mid-September). AAPL trades at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

iTunes U Schooling Educational catalogues (Seeking Alpha)

iTunes U(niversity) downloads have topped 300 million, instantly making it one of the world’s most popular online educational catalogues. The company also says over 800 universities throughout the world have active iTunes U sites, and nearly half of these institutions distribute their content publicly on the iTunes Store. Apple might be on its way to revolutionizing the college experience. But it’s hard to imagine digitally-delivered content will ever be more valuable than conversations with great thinkers.

The iPad Is Penetrating The Corporate Market (The Wall Street Journal)

It’s starting. Corporations are beginning to buy Apple’s iPads and develop applications for them. Henry Blodget at Business Insider believes that in doing so, the companies are breaking free from the vice-grip lock that Microsoft and Intel have had on their business for the past two decades. And each company that switches makes it harder for Microsoft to regain control.

Apple Is Taking Over The Government Too (Business Journal)

A report by IDC shows Apple’s Mac sales to the government grew by about 200% year-over-year in the second quarter, compared to about 12% from the total PC market. Additionally, Apple’s growth in the business market was almost 50% year-over-year, compared to market growth of 16%. Business sales to very large companies showed the greatest gains with Mac sales up 103% and sales large businesses up more than 98%. So, when is Steve Ballmer getting the boot?

ABC TV Coming Soon To iTunes (And Probably iTV) (The Wall Street Journal)

Apple is rumoured to be in discussions with major TV companies to offer $0.99 rentals of television episodes. Sources report that the company is nearing an agreement with Disney to offer such rentals for some ABC television shows through the iTunes store. Like Google TV, the proposal is facing resistance from big TV companies (CBS, NBC, News Corp., and Viacom). Apple is no doubt pushing to reach agreements for its television service slated to launch in September.

If You’re Not Apple, You’re A Loser (GigaOM)

It’s probably safe to say that Apple is the most successful tech company of the past decade. No matter what any other tech company did in the past several years, Apple did it better. Apple is the yard stick by which all others are measured. There may be better products out there but they have zero visibility and meager sales. But the next Apple is out there somewhere. Let’s just hope manufacturers can take the competition and consumers let’s keep an eye out for the next little guy swimming bravely upstream.

Daily Trader: Apple Stock Tanks But Money Pours In (The Wall Street Journal)

Apple topped yesterday’s list for buying on weakness, which tracks stocks that fell in price but had the largest inflow of money. Not surprising as the stock dips below $240.

