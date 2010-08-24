THE APPLE INVESTOR: iTV Will Change The Television And Online Video Marketplace Forever

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Photo: Engadget

AAPL Up As Market Gains

Stocks are seeing moderate upside this morning as share of AAPL are up strong out of the gate. Future catalysts for Apple stock include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone unit updates and AT&T exclusivity expiration; iPad shipment ramp and international expansion; new content revenue streams such as video and books; and possible entry into the TV market with a refresh of Apple TV (possible announcement mid-September). AAPL trades at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).Digg Co-Founder Says Apple TV Will Change Your Life (kevinrose blogg)

Kevin Rose, co-founder of Digg, is making some bold predictions about the update of Apple TV (iTV), what Steve Jobs calls his “hobby.” He expects:

iOS TV Apps: iPhone/Pad like marketplace for TV applications with apps for video sharing, streaming and recording, interactive news apps, games, etc.

A La Carte (App) Stations: With iAds, networks and content producers can directly monetise and distribute content (eventually destroying the television side of the cable and satellite industry – goodbye cable bill).

.Me Picture / Video Sharing: Sharing pictures, videos, etc. with other iTV owners will happen at the push of a button.

iPad Remote: The iPad will be the preferred (“badass”) input device for the iTV.

Rose, who claims to have inside information, has a mixed record as an Apple prognosticator. He was right about the iPod nano, but spectacularly wrong about the first iPhone.

iPad Classification Could Make Apple The U.S. PC Market Share Leader (Betanews)

Neither Gartner nor IDC includes the iPad numbers in PC shipments. But Window Tablets and slate netbooks have been shipping for years – aren’t those devices counted as PCs? Based on analysts’ projections for the third quarter, Apple almost certainly could sell more PC units than HP or Dell in the United States if the iPad were included. At 4 million to over 5 million iPad units, Apple would be in striking distance of topping either HP or Dell as the PC market share leader.

What Did Antennagate Do To Apple? Nothing (The Motley Fool)

Nearly two months after the launch of the iPhone, channel checks suggest the product is still hard to find. New units are only trickling in to AT&T and Best Buy stores and things aren’t much different at Wal-Mart. Apple’s online store is quoting three weeks for shipping. The bottom line is that Antennagate had no material effect on sales. The likely damper could come in the form of supply constraints.

Analysis Of iPad Competition; There Is None (Seeking Alpha)

None of the wannabe competitors of the iPad have constructed a serious challenger. The Android devices on the market have failed to be even close to the iPad’s quality, and all are short of features. A more serious challenge is expected in September from Samsung‘s The Galaxy 7. We’ll see. The more likely victim will be Amazon; it’s not hard to see the online retailer “bleeding from a thousand tiny cuts.”

Daily Trader: Don’t Give Up On Apple Stock Just Yet (The Street)

AAPL hasn’t done much lately. Here are two ways to play the stock:

Take option positions early in the week that would benefit on a move to $250. Buy the 260 puts on when the stock trades above $250. Or buy the 260 put and sell the 250 put (vertical spread); the trader is now on the same side as the professionals who are looking for this option to expire worthless. Initiating trades for the first few hours of the trading day on options expiration day itself (Friday). Watch AAPL and anytime it veers more than $1 away from the 250 strike, throw on a vertical spread for an expected trip back to the $250.

