THE APPLE INVESTOR: Half Of All iPhone Apps Usage Comes From Facebook

You can thank me later, Steve.

AAPL Up As Market Falls

The markets continue to sell off amidst continued worries about the pace of economic recovery. Shares of AAPL are bucking the trend in early trading. Future catalysts for Apple stock include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone unit updates and AT&T exclusivity expiration; iPad shipment ramp and international expansion (China’s coming); new content revenue streams such as video and books; and possible entry into the TV market with a refresh of Apple TV (possible announcement mid-September). AAPL trades at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).iPhone Success Attributed To Facebook (The Motley Fool)

David Kirkpatrick, author of The Facebook Effect: The Inside Story of the Company That Is Connecting the World, talks about Apple’s importance to the future of Facebook. Without the Facebook application, he believes the iPhone would have never become as important as it is. He states that half of all usage of the iPhone apps – other than those provided by the phone itself like telephone and email – is coming from Facebook.

Verizon Making Moves For Television On The iPad (Reuters)

Verizon is hoping to give its FiOS television service a big boost early next year, when it rolls out an app for the iPad that aims to stream the entire programming that is currently available to subscribers. Verizon is trying to make a dent in the realm of cable and satellite television that was once carved up regionally. Making programming subscription more valuable by taking it mobile makes sense. Live TV on the iPad? This could be big.

Apple Testing Unknown Device, Likely iTV (AppleInsider)

Apple is testing an update to its iOS 4.0 mobile operating system against a handful of new devices, including next-generation iPod touches, an iPad revision, and an “unknown” product. The speculation at this time is that it is related to an Apple TV reincarnation (iTV) that will reportedly jettison the existing Mac OS X-based software for another platform built around iOS 4.0 and capable of running applications found in the App Store. Apple is widely expected to hold its annual music and media event next month, ushering in the fourth-generation iPod touches and potentially the Apple TV makeover.

Daily Trader: Mobile Payments And AAPL Versus Its Peers (TradersHuddle, LearningMarkets)

AAPL might be an interesting stock to watch today to see if it’s impacted by any of the buzz from the announcement that Bank of America and Visa will be experimenting with cell phone payments. That said, AAPL has not done so well since its earnings announcement. It has lost nearly 2% during the past month and is currently trading below its 20-day and 50-day moving averages. Comparatively, however, AAPL has outperformed the Personal Computers industry as a whole.

iPhone Future Pricing Can Impact Stock Price (The Street)

Trefis research firm has created forecasts for two key drivers of Apple’s stock over the last week: 1) iPhone pricing and 2) iPhone’s market share. The iPhone constitutes around 50% of the $337 Trefis price estimate for Apple’s stock. Change the variables according to your estimates and find out how it impacts the stock price.

