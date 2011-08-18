THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Could Sell 100 Million iPhones This Year

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Sideways As Market Rises

Stocks are on the rise in early trading Wednesday as investors turn focus to strong earnings reports. Also gaining are commodities and the euro, signaling more appetite to add risky assets. Shares of AAPL are trading sideways while the rest of technology is in the positive. Catalysts include the next iPhone launch this fall (see below); the iPad 3 in the spring of 2012 (or earlier); continued adoption in China and other emerging markets; iCloud / iOS 5 rollout and adoption; the continued evolution and next generation of Apple TV; and new platforms such as books / publishing and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 9.6x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).Apple Testing LTE Networks With Carriers Which Might Explain… (BGR)

The rumour du jour (or one of them) is that carriers that support Apple’s iPhone are testing a new prototype handset that is capable of connecting to high-speed 4G long-term evolution data networks. There is evidence of an internal iOS test build from one of Apple’s major carrier partners, and buried in the firmware is a property list (.plist file) for LTE. This doesn’t necessarily mean anything other than Apple isn’t sitting on the sidelines. But the company could surprise and release an LTE capable iPhone 5 this fall.

…Why AT&T Installed LTE Equipment At An Apple Store (Engadget)

There are images showing 4G LTE equipment recently installed in a major Apple store, by none other than AT&T. The equipment itself supports only the 700MHz and AWS bands, both of which AT&T plans to use for its LTE network (if the T-Mobile acquisition goes through). Also fishy, rumours are circulating that Apple is trying to increase store staffing by about 30%, more than the usual holiday ramp up.

Apple Could Ship 100 Million iPhones This Year (Digitimes)

Apple has substantially increased the total order volume of its iPhone orders for the second half of 2011. In addition to Apple’s iPhone 3GS and iPhone 4 models, the iPhone 5 could bring the vendor’s second-half iPhone shipments up to 56 million units. Tack that massive figure onto the 18.65 million iPhones Apple shipped in the fiscal second quarter and the 20.34 million units shipped in the fiscal third quarter, and Apple could potentially ship just under 100 million iPhone handsets this year.

Another Day, Another Launch Date: iPhone 5 To Launch On Oct. 7 (9To5Mac)

Further evidence supports that Apple currently plans to start iPhone 5 pre-orders on September 30, with the actual launch date scheduled for October 7. With the product’s latest stages of pre-mass-production currently moving along nicely, Apple is presently shooting towards a launch a week earlier than some expected. The iPhone 5 will likely feature Apple’s dual-core A5 processor, an eight megapixel camera, and iOS 5.

Google Just Sandbagged Its Rivals On Patents With Motorola Acquisition (Business Insider)

Google never cared about the Nortel patents. The whole thing was a rope-a-dope manoeuvre. It just wanted to drive up the price so that Apple and Microsoft would overpay. With the Motorola deal, Google picks up nearly 3x as many patents and more important, they just raised the stakes in a huge way for anyone who wants to stay relevant in the smartphone market.

Google’s Acquisition Validates Apple’s Strategy Of Total Ownership (Business Insider)

The acquisition appears to be an acknowledgment that, in smartphones, Apple’s integrated hardware-software solution is superior to the PC model of a common software platform crossing all hardware providers. Android’s biggest weakness thus far has been its fragmentation. Perhaps owning a hardware company is the only way to gain ubiquity. But then again, Google has never been a great consumer company.

Daily Trader: Einhorn Bought More Apple, And Microsoft (Business Insider)

Greenlight latest 13-F is out. David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital increased his stake in Apple by almost 246,000 shares. He also bought a huge new stake Microsoft bringing his total ownership to 14.8 million shares. That’s a truck load of shares for a guy who believes Steve Ballmer should step down. Maybe he knows something.Steve Jobs Biography Moves Up Release Date (All Things Digital)

Because I know you’ve all pre-ordered it, the authorised biography of Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson is reportedly set to arrive on Nov. 21, 2011, ahead of its original release date of early 2012. Simon & Schuster moved up the publication date and revealed the new cover; an iconic black-and-white photo of Jobs.

