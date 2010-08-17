THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple TV Could Move The Needle In Two Years

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Sideways As Market Wavers

The broader market is down with some rather erratic action implying an upward swing. Shares of AAPL are no different as the stock trades sideways in early trading. Future catalysts for Apple stock include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone unit updates and AT&T exclusivity expiration; iPad shipment ramp and international expansion; new content revenue streams such as video and books; and possible entry into the TV market with a refresh of Apple TV. AAPL trades at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

Wall Street Continues To Pound The Table While Investors Sunbathe Around The World (Various)

Well, some of them at least.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Apple with an Outperform rating. Shares of AAPL have “upside on the strength of the iPad, additional iPhone carriers, and ramping Mac units.” Opportunity is still early and remains under-penetrated across broad personal technology. Valuation ranges from $300-$320.

Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray believes that Apple TV could move the needle in 2012. He continues to believe that Apple is moving towards launching a connected-HDTV in the next 2-4 years. Gene estimates that of the 220 million flat panel TVs to be sold in 2012, 65% or 143 million units will be Internet-connected, of which Apple could sell 1.4 million units adding 3% to revenue in 2012. Recent developments in Apple’s strategy bolsters his confidence that the company remains serious about the connected living room.

Jeremy Grantham Would Likely Take A Serious Look At Apple (The Motley Fool)

Would Jeremy Grantham (Investor and Chairman of the Board of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo) buy Apple? He has a pretty good long-term track record of sniffing out where the best returns are. A Grantham-like opportunity would have a net cash position greater than zero, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) greater than 15%, Free Cash Flow (FCF) / Price (P) greater than 4%. Apple has all of that so he’d likely take a hard look at the very least.

Control Freak Apple Experiencing Growing Pains With Ad Platform (The Wall Street Journal)

Apple is facing some early hurdles in its mobile advertising foray, iAd. Some ad campaigns are experiencing delays as agencies attempt to learn the new system amid Apple’s tight control over the creative process. Something advertisers aren’t used to and elongating time to market. In addition, Apple doesn’t tell marketers where their iAd is appearing nor does it allow marketers to place their own measurement tags.

Here Come All The iPad Copycats… (Technologizer)

Nothing fosters imitation in technology like an Apple hit. How many iPad wannabees are out there or in the works? Technologizer’s Harry McCracken stopped counting at 30-two, but he seems to have captured all the major ones. The list only includes devices with at least a 5-inch screen with no physical keyboard. Here’s Henry Blodget’s recap.

…And Dell’s Copycat Won’t Take Down The iPad (The Street)

One of the wannabees is Dell’s Streak which runs Android and became available last week. You could make the case that the Streak is an iPhone alternative, not an iPad rival. With its 5-inch screen, it’s barely pocketable, and it has built-in 3G voice capability. But Dell is pitching it as a data device you can make phone calls on, not a phone you can do data on. In any event, the device comes far too late to the party.

