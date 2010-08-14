THE APPLE INVESTOR: Ask For A Dividend All You Want, It Ain't Happening.

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Off As Market Contemplates Direction

Stocks are relatively flat as the market processes the latest consumer spending numbers. Friday, the 13th is spooking shares of AAPL which are off nearly 1%. Future catalysts for Apple stock include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone unit updates and AT&T exclusivity expiration; iPad shipment ramp and international expansion; new content revenue streams such as video and books; and possible entry into the TV market with a refresh of Apple TV. AAPL trades at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.Time To Return Cash To The Shareholders, Says Analyst (Various)

Sounds good, but the plea was likely in vain. Although a productive use of summer downtime.

Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray conducted his iPhone 4 channel checks to find that walk-in supply has 50% availability. He expected Apple to reach higher iPhone 4 supply levels by mid-August but views the continued limited supply of iPhone 4 as a sign demand remains healthy despite “Antennagate.” He remains comfortable with his September estimate of 11 million units. He maintains his Outperform rating and $371 price-target.

Bernstein Research analyst Toni Sacconaghi believes that the common and growing source of investor frustration has been Apple’s unwillingness to return any part of its massive cash balance to its shareholders or even discuss its vision of how the company plans to use it. Toni outlines his argument and dimensions various scenarios in an open letter to Steve Jobs. His rationale for a return of cash: Apple does not need the cash to run its business. Apple’s yield of 0.76% interest on its cash is value destroying relative to other opportunities. Mitigate investor fear of a potentially large, value destroying acquisition and create financial discipline. Broaden the universe of potential ownership in the company’s shares. Multiple expansion and / or higher EPS (not sure about EPS, but OK, Toni). Three broad options exist for a return of cash: a one time dividend, ongoing dividends, and share repurchases.

Steve Jobs Won’t Pay A Dividend And Wall Street Analysts Are Idiotic (Fortune, Seeking Alpha)

The fearless Apple helmer knows that a mountain of cash equals security and flexibility; not to mention gives the company the ability to buy anything that it may be lacking (or getting in its way). The cash also justifies a very large portion of its market cap. As Apple closes in on Exxon as the largest company, Apple’s growth rate in cash and net income will need to far exceed that of Exxon’s, justifying a higher valuation based on future growth.

Apple TV Is Coming And It Will Be Called, Appropriately, iTV (Engadget)

The next version of the Apple TV is coming; iTV. rumour has it that the next version will be around $99 and feature some sort of cloud-based streaming. The device probably will be centered around a modified version of iOS, redesigned for HD resolution. This might be what springs media streamers from a niche market to the mainstream. Just in time for the Boxee box and the Popbox, the two current leaders, to swing in and steal the show. And possibly Google TV.

Trades For The Little Guy: Sizing Up AAPL Swing Points (The Street)

AAPL had range after its second quarter earnings report. But the stock couldn’t break out and was brought back down. Yesterday the stock broke to the downside being 19-20% of the NDX, that’s not a good sign; it’s going after lower-lows. Investors can expect AAPL to go after that $240 swing point today.

