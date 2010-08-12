THE APPLE INVESTOR: iPad's Halo Effect Signals A Strong Back-To-School Quarter

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL And Market Sink

The Fed’s doom and gloom is bringing everyone down. Shares of AAPL are off more than 2%. Future catalysts for Apple stock include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone unit updates and AT&T exclusivity expiration; iPad shipment ramp and international expansion; new content revenue streams such as video and books; and possible entry into the TV market with a refresh of Apple TV. AAPL trades at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

Apple Situated To Eat Up The Back-To-School Crowd (Credit Agricole Securities)

Steven Fox at Credit Agricole Securities (yeah, I’d never heard of this shop either) anticipates an increasing focus on back-to-school spending in coming weeks where Apple should be well positioned on both the Mac and iPad fronts. Two-thirds of US back-to-school spending is tied to college goers where recent, anecdotal information out of higher education suggests further support for the iPad which he thinks has a “halo effect” on other Apple products. Also, increasing functionality of products, such as the iPad, continue to “creatively destroy” the size of adjacent markets while also rapidly expanding markets such as electronic books.

Two Stocks Diverge: Intel Versus Apple (CNBC)

The iPad is eating away the sales of PCs and netbooks that use Intel‘s chips. Barclays Capital analyst Tim Luke cut shares of the world’s largest chipmaker to ‘equal weight’ from ‘overweight’ citing pressure on the broader netbook and lower-end notebook arena. Intel has been the worst year-to-date performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average while Apple is up 23%. The two stocks began to diverge right on cue in April, when Apple released the iPad that uses a self-designed A4 chip.

iPad Competitors Streaking In From Dell, Cisco and Research In Motion (Various)

Dell’s Streak tablet will go on sale this week, making it the first major competitor to the iPad. It is nearly half the size, can make and receive calls, and runs Google’s Android smartphone operating system (an older version however an update is planned later this year). Cisco’s Cius is a tablet aimed at the enterprise market in hopes the gadget will be another data-hungry device that would force companies to buy more Cisco infrastructure. It too will run Android. Research In Motion will also get in on the action with a tablet device for the holidays.

Price-Targets Are Nonsense And Don’t Take Into Account Macro Influences (Fortune)

Well, duh! Price targets are good in theory but fatal in reality. Attempting to put intermediate or short-term price targets on any stock based exclusively on fundamental analysis is an exercise in futility, says Andy Zaky. Just because Apple stock has strong fundamentals, perhaps is undervalued based on various metrics, or the fact that everyone has a $300 to $400 price-target on it doesn’t mean that the stock will see those levels in any short or intermediate-term time frame.

Stay Away From Cult Stocks Like Apple (The Street)

Apple is a well known cult stock. What sets the Apple fanatics apart is their resolute rejection of criticism. Gary Weiss believes that cult stocks stink to high heaven. What makes them stink? The reasoning power, if any, of the shareholders buying and holding such stocks. They fall in love, and that’s a dangerous thing to do when you’re dealing with money. Just ask any divorcee.

Technically Speaking, Apple Is A Buy (The Motley Fool)

Shares of AAPL are a Buy right now based on moving average convergence-divergence, which is one of the most popular and long-used technical analysis indicators. Technical analysis, of course, is buying and selling stocks based on the patterns and formulas around its price movements, not on underlying merits of the company. More like gambling.

