THE APPLE INVESTOR: iOS Activations Dominate The Enterprise

AAPL Up In Down Market

Stocks are mixed and down after Asian markets traded in the negative and despite reports that new-home sales rebounded 11.1% in March. The US dollar hit a three-year low on Monday against the euro. Shares of Apple are up after reporting solid earnings last week. Upcoming catalysts include Steve Jobs‘ healthy return; the WWDC starting June 6; monthly NPD data to gauge Mac / iPod businesses; iPad 2 supply stabilisation; the iPhone 5 launch; push into China and emerging markets; iTunes in the cloud; the continued evolution and adoption of Apple TV; and new initiatives such as video platforms, books / publishing and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 12x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

iOS Devices Were Nearly 70% Of Workplace Activations In The First Quarter (9 To 5 Mac)

Good Technology is out with their latest data report on mobile devices in the workplace which shows the explosion of iPads, iPhones and Android handsets in the workplace. iOS devices represented nearly two thirds of net new activations, or just under 70%, throughout the first quarter of 2011. iPhone 4 had the highest rate of activation for any new device at 16.9%.

MacBook Air Refresh Coming, Again (AppleInsider)

Concord Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is claiming that new MacBook Air models are on the horizon. Apple during the past quarter recorded 3.76 million units in Mac sales, in large part due to refreshed MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs. The new MacBook Airs will reportedly begin manufacturing sometime in late May and should help Apple maintain what are already strong notebook sales.

Music Labels Are Signing Up For Apple’s New Music Service (Various via iDygest)

A new report claims that Apple has succeeded in procuring deals with at least two of the four big music labels in the last two months, possibly signaling that the rumoured iTunes streaming music service is imminent. Apple is “actively seeking licenses” for a new cloud-based music locker service, Warner Music Group being one of the first to sign up. The negotiating of these deals is in contrast to Amazon’s music storage service which notably launched last month without any deals in place.

Apple Testing iPhone On T-Mobile Ahead Of AT&T Acquisition (Boy Genius Report)

Tech blog BGR landed a secret internal test model of the white iPhone 4 running on T-Mobile’s network. There isn’t much information on the phone, or what it means. It just seems to be that Apple is testing the phone. Obviously if the AT&T acquisition gets approved, the iPhone will eventually make its way to T-Mobile customers regardless. Read more at Business Insider.

More Speculation On The iPhone 5, Like We Needed More (This Is My Next)

Based on rumours (per usual), Apple may be prototyping an iPhone 5 with a tapered design, a larger 3.7-inch screen and a gesture-sensitive home button. There is also speculation that the company is experimenting with bonded glass technology and designs where the earpiece and sensors are somehow behind the screen itself, making for a device where the display is actually edge-to-edge. Read more at Business Insider.

Army Testing Smartphones Powered By Android (Wired)

The Army wants every soldier to carry a smartphone to stay networked. In what could be a major design win for Google, the U.S. Army is currently undergoing testing of a prototype Android-based smartphone, called the Joint Battle Command-Platform, for connected soldiers. The platform’s development kit will be released to developers in July.

