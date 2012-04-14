THE APPLE INVESTOR: There May Be An Issue With iPad Supply

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Down With Markets

The markets are down to end the week as consumer confidence misses and Europe remains weak. Shares of AAPL are off ~1%. This comes after yesterday’s break with the S&P. Apple will report calendar first quarter earnings on Tuesday, April 24 at 5:00pm ET. Additionally, Tim Cook will be the keynote speaker at the D10 Conference on May 29. Investors are looking for the new iPad adoption; iPhone penetration, especially in China and emerging markets; market share growth of the Mac business; the evolution of Apple TV; and platforms such as Siri, iAd, iBooks and Ping. Shares of Apple trade at 12.1x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).There Is An Issue With iPad Supply, And Its Better labour Practices (Cult Of Mac)

Analyst Shaw Wu from Sterne Agee has dismissed claims that demand for the new iPad is diminishing, and his sources within Apple’s supply chain are reporting that the third-generation device maintains a strong interest from consumers. However, there is an issue with supply. Now that Foxconn is “conforming to more sound labour practices” by cutting worker overtime, there simply aren’t enough staff to assemble the iPad at the same rate.

iPhone 4S Demand Still Going Strong After 6 Months (AppleInsider)

Consumer interest in the iPhone 4S is even greater now than it was in the midst of the holiday buying season at the end of 2011, according to ChangeWave. The report shows that 56% of polled consumers who plan to buy a smartphone in the next 90 days say they will choose the iPhone 4S. That’s up from the 54% who planned to buy an iPhone 4S in the previous poll conducted in December. While Apple gained ground over the last three months, its chief rival, Samsung, held flat, as 13% of consumers said they would pick one of its smartphones. Motorola fell by one point, to 6%.

Should Apple Launch Its TV With Dish Or DirecTV? (GigaOM)

BTIG analyst Richard Greenfield examined a few Apple TV theories and his conclusion may surprise you: Apple shouldn’t try to reinvent the wheel but instead partner with DirecTV or Dish to launch an Apple TV product with access to live TV feeds. Greenfield notes in his blog post that Steve Jobs essentially described the exact opposite of your typical cable TV experience, with its hundred-plus channel guide and its overwhelming remote controls. In other words, for Apple to revolutionise television, it would have to offer access to linear TV, with a new interface.

The U.S. Files Antitrust Suit Against Apple (Bloomberg)

The U.S. is suing Apple, Hachette SA, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Penguin and Simon & Schuster, claiming the publishers colluded to fix eBook prices. Apple and Macmillan have refused to engage in settlement talks with the Justice Department while the others settled out of court. We read through the DOJ’s lawsuit against Apple and publishers and we’ve pulled out the most interesting elements. Apple is likely to win the e-book lawsuit for the simple reason that it is a tiny player in the e-book business and is just a distributor.

PC Sales Grow Last Quarter, Apple Up Between 4-5% (Fortune)

U.S. PC Shipments are in for the first quarter from research firms Gartner and IDC. Apple’s market share is 10.6%, up 3.8% year-over-year according to Gartner and around 10% and up 5.1% according to IDC. Why the discrepancy? Gartner counts sales to end users and IDC counts sales to… end users. Worldwide, the PC market actually grew a couple per cent last quarter according to both firms.

The FAA Is Expanding Its iPad Usage, Opening App Store (TUAW)

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to expand the use of the iPad by its employees. By 2014, employees will be given the choice to replace their laptops with an iPad and possibly other Android tablets. The FAA has found that the iPad improved efficiency and lowered costs, especially among employees like mechanics who consult technical repair manuals on the tablet and lawyers who use the iPad to access legal files online. The FAA also has plans to create an app store with apps that meet the needs of its employees.

The iPad Is Dominating Mobile Shopping (RichRelevance)

RichRelevance released a mobile shopping study, which has some interesting data on the mobile shopping landscape and points to the iPad as a clear leader. The report finds a steady rise in mobile share of revenue from 1.9 % in April 2011 to 4.6% in March 2012, with the iPad driving nearly all shopping, browsing and purchasing in this emerging channel.

