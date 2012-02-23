THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Sold More iOS Devices In 2011 Than All The Macs Sold Ever

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Down With Markets

Markets are wavering in early trading as the Euro crisis continues on. Shares of AAPL down with the rest of tech. Investors continue to be focused on iPhone adoption; update to the iPad; market share growth of the Mac business; further penetration in China and emerging markets; the evolution and potential re-conception of Apple TV; and platforms such as Siri, iAd, iBooks and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 9.5x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).

Last Year, Apple Sold More iOS Products Than It Has Sold Macs In 28 Years (Asymco)

Apple sold more iPhones, iPod Touches, and iPads in the last 12 months than it has sold Macs in the entire company’s history. In 2011, Apple sold 156 million iOS devices, while the company has only ever sold 122 million Macs. And in the last several years, the company has sold a cumulative total of 316 million iOS devices, which is more than double its total Mac sales. Moreover, 2011 accounted for more than half of Apple’s total sales since 2007, when iOS was first released.

Mac Sales Down In January As Users Await Updates (MacRumors)

Citing data from NPD on U.S. Mac sales, Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster says that Apple’s U.S. Mac sales were up only 1% year-over-year in January, tracking behind predictions that have called for roughly 20% year-over-year growth for the full quarter. Munster believes, however, that continued strength in international markets and the potential for new Mac updates such as a refreshed MacBook Air near end of the quarter will likely help Apple close strongly to meet expectations.

Apple’s Share Of The U.K. Smartphone Business Climbs To Nearly 30% (AppleInsider)

Apple’s share of the smartphone market in the U.K. jumped up 7 percentage points year-over-year to reach 29.1%, according to Kantar Worldpanel. While Android holds on to its lead, Apple is making inroads. Kantar also noted that the iPhone has grabbed a 48.4% of the U.S. market compared to 42.6% for Android, though those numbers differ substantially from other market research estimates. The company also notes that an estimated 71.4% of British mobile phone sales were smartphones during the 12 weeks ending January 22.

China Telecom To Get The iPhone 4S Next Month (9To5Mac)

China Telecom announced it would begin selling the iPhone 4S next month to its 130 million mobile subscribers. The iPhone 4S will go on sale on March 9 on China Telecom, and pre-order offerings will start on March 2. China Telecom has almost 200 million customers in Mainland China, including fixed line, mobile and broadband.

iPad 3 rumoured To Launch In Germany Late March (AppleInsider)

With Apple expected to unveil its next-generation iPad in early March, rumour is suggesting that the device will launch in Germany only a few weeks later, on March 23. Last year, Apple announced the iPad 2 on March 2 with the international launch a few weeks later, on March 25, to 25 additional countries including Germany. This year, Apple is expected to unveil its third-generation iPad on March 7. If that date is accurate and Apple employs the same launch time frame as 2011, international availability would begin on Friday, March 30. Here are some iPad 3 design rumours: an 8 megapixel camera, a retina display, and a shapely backside.

iTunes Match Comes To Japan Bringing The Total To 37 Countries (AppleInsider)

Apple has continued the international expansion of its iTunes in the Cloud service, allowing iOS users in Japan to automatically download iTunes song purchases on their devices. International roll-out of iTunes Match has continued steadily since it debuted in the U.S., expanding to the U.K., Europe and Australia in December. It expanded to 19 more countries across Latin America and Europe in January, bringing its total to 37.

Apple Approaching 25 Billion Apps Downloaded (BGR)

Apple initiated a countdown to 25 billion iTunes App Store downloads. The running total currently sits around 24.5 billion downloads. Apple’s iOS App Store opened its doors in July 2008 alongside the launch of the iPhone 3G, and the company would later launch the Mac App Store in October 2010.

