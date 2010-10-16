THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Roars Into Earnings Despite Analyst Caution

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Roaring As Market Dips

The market is trying to find solid ground as Bernanke wrestles with how big the stimulus program should be. Shares of AAPL are paying no attention, up over $7. Upcoming catalysts include third quarter earnings announcement on Monday, October 18th at 5:00pm ET; Mac event on Wednesday, October 20th; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone sales updates and carrier diversification; iPad sales updates and expansion; new content revenue streams such as video, books and social (Ping); and the uptake of the newly refreshed Apple TV. AAPL trades at 17x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

Thoughts From Wall Street: Looking Forward (Various)

Highlights from recent reports:

Don’t Expect Upside (Business Insider): A startling call from Wall Street’s top Apple analyst, Gene Munster: The company’s earnings this quarter may disappoint investors. Gene’s logic? The iPad has a lower profit margin than investors think. Also, supply-constraints have prevented Apple from selling as many iPads as it could have. Read more here.

Mac Event To Preview New OS As Well As Touchscreen (Business Week): Kaufman Bros. analyst Shaw Wu reiterated his buy rating and price-target of $374 on shares of Apple.He addressed the special Mac event the company would be hosting Wednesday, October 20. He believes the company will likely focus on Mac OS X 10.7, its next-generation Mac operating system as well as give a sneak peek at touchscreen technology.

Looking To December, Estimates Are Low (Investor’s Business Daily): Richard Gardner at Citigroup expects Apple’s guidance for December quarter revenue and EPS to come in above his current estimates and consensus. If third quarter is the blowout it’s anticipated to be, estimates “will look downright anemic despite strong iPhone 4 sales and a sharp ramp in iPad sales.” Additionally, as NAND flash, flat panels and DRAM have declined in price, it should boost gross margin by approximately 100bp, suggesting potential for upside.

Analyst Pooh-Poohs The iPad (CNet): ABI Research analyst Jeff Orr estimates that over 11 million tablets (mostly iPads) will ship this year but also argues that Netbooks are still popular, reaching 43 million shipments worldwide this year. While Apple is creating a new market, early adoption is not outpacing Netbooks. And at the average selling price above $650, the iPad needs to compete more on pricing. At that price point, it’s still a luxury item. Orr doesn’t believe it’s going to be the “it” holiday present this year. We’ll see.

Daily Trader: Trading AAPL Ahead Of Earnings (CNBC)

With Apple making an all-time highs this week, how should you trade the company into next week’s earnings report? Brian Stutland of Stutland Equities suggests that if you own the stock and want to protect your long position, buy the Nov 280 put 4.80 and sell Nov 320 call 5.80. How does this make money? The investor is protected under $280 with losses from $280 to $300, profits from $300 to $320 and is called away at $320.

The iPad Is Establishing Itself In The Enterprise (The Financial Times)

The iPad is establishing an unexpectedly strong foothold among companies and corporate users. While Apple does not break out corporate sales from its overall sales numbers, a global survey of 118 CTOs showed 12% of companies have already deployed iPads or tablets. An additional 36% were considering doing so.

Verizon To Carry The iPad (The Wall Street Journal)

Verizon Wireless will begin selling Apple’s iPad in stores this October 28. Verizon will only carry the Wi-Fi version of the iPad – packaged with the Verizon MiFi 2200 Intelligent Mobile Hotspot. Nicholas Carlson at Business Insider believes this news lends credence to reports that Apple’s iPhone will FINALLY come to the Verizon network sometime in early 2011.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.