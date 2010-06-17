THE APPLE INVESTOR: Analysts Raise Estimates As World Goes Nuts For iPhone 4

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Given the spectacular pre-order sales event of the iPhone 4, shares of AAPL are up $3 to nearly $263. (Imagine what will happen when the device actually goes on sale.) Future catalysts for the stock include the physical availability of the phone on June 24th (although supplies will be severely limited as pre-order sales are now pushed out until July 2); monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPad sales updates; and June quarter earnings likely the third week in July. AAPL trades at 22x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 12x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

Gene Munster is pounding the table on AAPL. Late last night he told investors that Street estimates for iPhone units in the June quarter are likely conservative given the June 24th launch of the iPhone 4 in five countries, expanded AT&T eligibility and outperformance in the U.S. He increased his iPhone unit estimates by 1 million for the June quarter to 9.5 million, adding $610 million (or 4%) in revenue and $0.12 in EPS. He is also raising his September quarter iPhone unit estimate by a half a million units. He reiterates his Overweight rating on shares of AAPL and raised his target price to $348.

The amount of news flow on the iPhone 4 is mildly out of control today. Here are a few articles to help put together a cohesive story: theMacObserver is reporting that the pre-order date for the iPhone 4 has slipped to July 2 as initial inventory has been sold out. Fortune is predicting that Gene Munster is still on the conservative side, hedging his bets for over-estimating in the past, and the estimate is probably closer to what Dan Frommer at Business Insider is estimating; 2 million units in the first weekend. Despite the blowout sales, the process has been anything but seamless. 9To5Mac is reporting that this morning AT&T has “temporarily suspended” iPhone 4 pre-orders and Gizmodo says that because of all the computer outages and security breaches, Apple retail stores are now using pen and paper to process sales.

Ordering and security issues aside (although not a vote of confidence there), with the physical launch of the iPhone 4 two weeks away, many consumers (and investors) are wondering if AT&T’s wireless network is up to the task of handling a record-breaking launch of the iPhone 4. The flood of new customers and the increase in data traffic have put strains on AT&T’s network, and it’s about to get that much worse. Steve Cheney believes that multitasking alone will bring down the network on signaling issues. The Verizon CDMA phone can’t come quick enough for those of us in NYC or San Francisco.

Managers at Lime Wire told CNet that the company has plans for the largest file-sharing company to transform into a legal music site, a la iTunes. Except Lime Wire would have a leg up on Apple (as of now) because it’s based in the cloud. That said, four record labels hold the keys to 80% of the music. Given Lime Wire’s history, it’s doubtful those music executives will have anything to do with the music site anytime soon. The P2P company has its work cut out for it but if proved successful, given the number of users it could give iTunes a run for its money.

