THE APPLE INVESTOR: Analysts Go Nuts About Verizon iPhone

Drops From Highs

Shares of AAPL dropped more than 4% yesterday as consumer confidence dropped off a cliff and investors secured gains on positive iPhone sales ahead of the close of the quarter today. Apple recently announced a record breaking 1.7 million iPhone 4s were sold in the first 3 days of availability. Future catalysts for AAPL include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPad and iPhone 4 sales updates; and June quarter earnings (likely the third week in July). AAPL trades at 22x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 12x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

Hallelujah! Verizon Gets The iPhone In January (Bloomberg)

An iPhone for Verizon Wireless, the number one U.S. carrier with more than 80 million subscribers, will be introduced in January, Bloomberg says. If true, this is good news for Apple, which will be set to sell an even more massive amount of iPhones than it does currently. That said, there are unanswered questions which Dan Frommer at Business Insider poses like wholesale pricing, data plans and the 4G network compatibility.

20-Eight per cent Of Existing Verizon Smartphone Users To Switch To iPhone (RBC Capital)

Mike Abramski at RBC Capital is reiterating his scenario analysis of 6 million iPhone sales at Verizon in calendar 2011 based on the phone arriving in the first quarter. He estimates that 45% of new Verizon smartphone buyers will upgrade to the iPhone and 28% will switch from other Verizon phones and data plans (and then there are people like me who won’t renew with AT&T and upgrade to the new iPhone 4 January when I can switch to Verizon). He reiterates his Outperform rating and price-target of $350.

iPhone 4 Costs Apple Approximately $188 To Make (iSuppli)

iSuppli has done its usual thing with the 16GB iPhone 4’s components and the total cost comes to $187.51. The most expensive component in the phone is the retina display screen, which is supposedly running $28.50 while the A4 processor adds $10.75 and the gyroscope adds $2.60. An unsubsidized phone presumably costs around $599; that’s quite the margin.



Apple In The Mobile Search Driver’s Seat (TechCrunch)

Steve Jobs is quietly sitting back and building his arsenal for mobile search while the big three duke it out. Apple is sending copious amounts of traffic to Google while endorsing Bing. Yahoo! has yet to figure it out. Since the company that brought the world the iPhone and therefore the traffic to mobile search, why not make money off it? Tangentially, iAd is expected to go live on iOS apps July 1.

Ways Apple Could Go Up In Flames (Barrons)

Since everyone is breaking out the wet blanket, might just as well add insult to injury. Here are a few ways Apple could sour: 1) Increased regulatory scrutiny; 2) Margin pressure; 3) Overzealous expectations; and 4) Flawed acquisitions (speaking of which, Apple’s shopping spree isn’t over).



