THE APPLE INVESTOR: 9 Million iPhones Supplied For The Summer Quarter

The Apple Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Photo: Associated Press

AAPL flat on negative news flow

With security breaches and regulatory concerns floating in the market, AAPL is trading sideways today. Potential future catalysts include the availability of the new iPhone 4 on June 24; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); and iPad sales updates. AAPL trades at 21x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 11x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.Camera Shipments Suggest Apple Will Sell 9 Million iPhones Per Quarter (DigiTimes)

Asia Optical’s chairman Robert Lai said his company is supplying about 3 million of the new iPhone’s front-facing VGA cameras every month since manufacturing began in May. The estimate would give Apple at least 9 million iPhones shipped in its first quarter on the market. Last year, Apple shipped 7.4 million of the newest device in its complete summer (September) quarter. Either the company expects an amazing upgrade cycle or it has learned its lesson from iPad supply shortages.

Wall Street with some random remarks (Stifel Nicolaus, Bernstein Research):

Rebecca Arbogast at Stifel Nicolaus believes continued regulatory investigations are negative for Apple. When the DOJ or the FTC staff get to “peek under the hood” and acquire information, they can later connect findings with additional information to develop a theory of harm. Second, Apple will likely engage in additional M&A activity, which will now most certainly require DOJ or FTC approval.

Since October last year, Toni Sacconaghi at Bernstein Research has had an outperform rating on Apple and an underperform rating on RIMM. He believes there are three issues today that could generate further gains from a pair trade (long Apple, short RIMM) between the two stocks. 1) iPhone 4; 2) RIMM losing additional corporate users; and 3) he believes Apple will eventually introducing a device that doesn’t require a data plan.

Toni (Sacconaghi) also issued his Chief Information Officer survey report which reflects improved sentiment. He is modestly raising his IT spending growth forecast to 5%-7% year-over-year. Overall support for iPhones in corporate environments increased modestly to 41% (vs. ~35% last year). Not surprisingly given its strong enterprise penetration, RIMM is cited as the largest victim of switching (more to his point on the pair trade).

The Wall Street Journal has aggregated various analyst thoughts on the iPhone 4, ranging from concern about margin to confidence in upgrade cycles. Take a look.

Minimalistic Design And Ease Of Use Are Keys To Apple’s Success (Minyanville)

Steve Jobs is obsessed with visuals and aesthetics. So not only do Apple’s products look good, they are easy to use. That said, while an Apple product could be years behind the competition in specs, what it isn’t missing is why consumers buy Apple products. “Apple’s success can be summed up in exactly eight words: It makes great stuff that’s easy to use.” While true to a certain extent, this is probably an over-simplified way of looking at the company.

iPhone 4 Is Impressive As Hell (Daringfireball)

We would be remiss if we didn’t include John Gruber’s thoughts on the new iPhone. Given the initial comments (despite his obsession with dust), he is quite impressed. Two more weeks and we can all formulate our own opinions. Well, everyone stuck with AT&T that is.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.