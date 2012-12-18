The Apple-Google Rivalry Is Awesome For iPhone Owners

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

If this is what war between the two biggest tech companies looks like, then we don’t ever want to see peace.Google and Apple went from being so close that their CEOs joked about merging the companies to being such enemies that Steve Jobs threaten thermonuclear war against Google.



As the relationship deteriorated, Apple removed YouTube as a default app. It also stopped using Google data for Apple maps.

Both of these were supposed to be horrible for iPhone users. Somewhat ironically, they’re ended up being great.

Apple’s feud with Google is very quickly developing into a dream for iPhone owners. Google is making software that significantly enhances the iPhone. The evidence:

Google Maps for the iPhone is better than Apple’s Google-power maps.

Google’s YouTube app is better than the Apple YouTube app.

Chrome is a great iOS browser.

YouTube Capture is a better way to upload video to YouTube than Apple’s built in system.

If Apple and Google were still friends, Apple would still be making all of this software, and it probably wouldn’t be as good. So, even if the two companies actually did merge, things couldn’t have worked out better.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.