The Apple Exec In Charge Of Buying Companies Met With Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Adrian Perica, who orchestrates mergers and acquisitions for Apple, met with Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Apple headquarters last spring, Thomas Lee and David R. Baker of the San Francisco Chronicle report.

Lee and Baker write, “such a high-level meeting between the two Silicon Valley giants involving their top dealmakers suggests Apple was very much interested in buying the electric car pioneer.”

That’s probably a stretch.

Corporate development executives like Perica are always meeting with senior executives from other companies to discuss everything from potential partnerships to possible joint investments.

Rather than some huge, earth-shattering merger, it’s more likely the meeting was about how Apple can become a better partner with Tesla. Perhaps by integrating iOS or Siri into the car’s sophisticated entertainment/information system in some way.

9t05Mac’s Seth Weintraub speculates that Apple may want to invest in Tesla’s new battery factory.

He writes, “Tesla is set to announce a US battery ‘Gigafactory’ in the coming days that will more than double world-wide lithium-ion battery production. Apple obviously has a huge interest here, as it uses the batteries in all of its products. “

That seems more likely.

(Still, it would be fun to see what Musk could do with Tesla using all of Apple’s cash, wouldn’t it?)

