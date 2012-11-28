Hike The 2,000-Mile Trail That Most People Never Finish

Photo: Wikipedia

The Appalachian Trail, or AT, stretches more than 2,000 miles along the U.S. East Coast.Completed in 1937, the longest marked trail in the country runs from Georgia to Maine, connecting 14 states and passing through ridges and valleys of the Appalachian mountain range.



Stretches of the AT are within a couple hours drive for millions of Americans, but few have walked its full length. Each year, thousands of people attempt to hike the entire AT; only one in four succeeds.

National Geographic explored the wooded footpath, travelling south to north, in a 50-minute documentary. You can take the adventure in our slideshow or watch the movie on Netflix.

