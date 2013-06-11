Apple's App Store Is Having A Huge 2013

At Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference yesterday, Tim Cook announced that Apple has paid out $10 billion to third-party developers, up from $7 billion in January and $5 billion a year ago.



Parsing historical payments to developers, we can estimate that the App Store has generated approximately the same amount of revenue in the first six months of 2013 as it did in all of 2012.

It’s not exactly clear what’s behind the boost, but a few possible reasons could be the growth of iPad and iPhone sales in the past year, or just the general maturation of the mobile app industry.

Whatever the case, it represents a huge shot in the arm for a market that, despite heavy media coverage, has yet to produce the outsize revenues some analysts predicted.

Click here to download the chart and data in Excel.

Click here for a larger version of this chart.

Here’s a look at estimated at App Store revenues broken down into rough six-month intervals.

Click here for a larger version of this chart.

Finally, here is a look at cumulative app store revenues and payments to developers.

Click here for a larger version of this chart.

