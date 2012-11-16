Apple's App Store Is Down For Some

Photo: Dylan Love/Business Insider

The Apple app store went down for about 30 minutes today.We’re still experiencing intermittent problems. We can’t download apps on our iPhone but can download on our iPad.



Some users experienced issues with downloading apps on iPhones, iPads, and the desktop.

We heard multiple reports that users couldn’t connect to the App Store. No one at Business Insider with an iPhone could download or update their apps.

We could still browse the app store, got an error whenever we try to download an app.

When we attempt to update an app or download a new one after putting in our password, we got a message saying “cannot connect to iTunes Store.”

Tweets were coming in from all over the place confirming the issue.

Here are a few tweets that we discovered and some that 9To5Mac found:

Anyone else having problems with iTunes and App Store? Or is it just mine. #CantConnect — Muhammed (@mo_p90) November 15, 2012

I can browse iTunes but I can’t actually download anything, apps or video. — Patrick McCarron (@McCarron) November 15, 2012

App Store down for many users worldwide goo.gl/fb/YOrFC — 9to5Mac (@9to5mac) November 15, 2012

The App Store (and iTunes) Is Down Again — appadvice.com/appnn/2012/11/… — Akiva (@akiva) November 15, 2012

Was excited I had so many App Updates, but the @apple app store is down :( — ethanbonet (@ethanbonet) November 15, 2012

App Store won’t let me download anything… It keeps saying “cannot connect to iTunes Store” and none of the fixes I found online work. :( — Straggler (@taylorberman) November 15, 2012

