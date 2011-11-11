The App Store For The Ad Tech World Is Launching Tomorrow

AppNexus is trying to make buying, selling, and optimising ads on the Internet a little bit easier.



The solution: An app store.

The company is launching an app marketplace called AppNexus Apps that will be a one-stop shop for the company’s customers.

The platform will debut with apps from eight companies: Brilig, eXelate, Lotame, Proximic, uKnow and TARGUSinfo, Evidon, and TRUSTe.

AppNexus Apps is a smart move for the industry that is overcrowded and overcomplex. By creating a simplified interface, AppNexus will help its current customers (and, presumably, draw in some new ones as well).

