The App Market Continues To Boom

The market for apps is booming. According to the latest data from Distimo, via Ben Schachter at Macquarie Research, combined spending in Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play store, was up 83% year-over-year in April, hitting $US1.4 billion.

Right now, Apple takes 62% of the revenue, and Google takes 38%. However, Google is growing faster, up 166% year-over-year, versus Apple at 53%. This is a trend to watch. For years, Apple has been the best platform for developers despite a smaller user base. If this trend holds, then it will be even, which could hurt Apple’s app supremacy.

Chart via Statista.

