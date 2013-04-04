BII MOBILE INSIGHTS: The App Is Winning The Mobile War

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence that collects and delivers the top mobile industry news. It is delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers.



The App Has Won The Mobile War (Flurry via VentureBeat)

Only 20 per cent of American consumers’ time on mobile devices is spent on the mobile Web. A massive majority, 80 per cent, is spent in apps: games, news, productivity, utility and social networking apps. Turns out, it’s an app world, after all. According to app analytics firm Flurry, which tracks app usage on 300,000 apps on over a billion active mobile devices, consumers spend an average of 158 minutes (that’s two hours and 30-eight minutes) each and every day on our smartphones and tablets. Two hours and seven minutes of that is in an app, and only 31 minutes is in a browser, surfing the old-school Web. Read >>

What To Expect From The Facebook Event Today (The Huffington Post)

What can we expect? Below, we’ve collected all the rumours and speculation in one place, for your convenience. Get ready, friends: Facebook’s about to poke the smartphone business with something special.

Facebook Home: an Android-based operating system

A Facebook Home Phone from HTC

A lot of explaining as to why you’d want one

If Facebook can make a compelling case, its long-gestating smartphone and smartphone operating system will prove a worthy pursuit; if not, then it could go down as just one more thing Facebook users request a dislike button for. Read >>

Facebook Will Take Three In 10 Mobile Display Ad Dollars This Year (eMarketer)

Facebook, the number two mobile ad publisher in the country, accounted for 9.5 per cent of mobile ad revenues in 2012 and is expected to take 13.2 per cent this year. In the mobile display market, however, Facebook is on top, projected to grab nearly three in 10 dollars this year. eMarketer revised Facebook’s share of U.S. mobile display advertising ad revenue upward by several percentage points after fourth quarter results came in higher than previously expected. Read >>Can A Faster iPhone Release Help Apple Fight Samsung? (Forbes)

In a bid to counter the growing threat from Samsung and other smartphone makers, Apple may be looking to release an iPhone upgrade sooner than expected. The iPhone maker seems to have made plans to start production for the next generation of its flagship device in the second quarter of the year. Beginning production in the second quarter itself could imply a possible launch during the summer if the report is true. The company is also rumoured to be working on a cheaper version of the iPhone, which could be launched in the second half of the year. The Wall Street Journal speculates that the cheaper iPhone will feature a display similar in size to the iPhone 5 but use a casing made of a different material. Read >>

Cisco Boosts Its Mobile Services With Acquisition Of Ubiquisys (TNW)

Cisco announced a deal to buy UK-based small-cell specialist Ubiquisys for $310 million as it expand its offering of intelligent services for wireless service providers. The acquisition will help strengthen Cisco’s mobility business by enabling service providers and operators to enjoy better quality-of-service for their mobile Internet network in indoor locations. The small-cell network technology that Ubiquisys develops helps improve mobile Internet services for devices indoors by delivering a strong signal across a short range. That boost helps improve voice and data service, allowing customer to enjoy a better experience and operators to get more from their network. Read >>

Why Nobody Has Done Mobile Right (SlashGear)

Most phones are pretty dumb in how they understand context. Right now, they’re portable terminals for the Internet. Much of the development we’ve seen from phone software and hardware over the past three to five years has been in translating the Internet into something that fits onto a smartphone-scale screen. And yet, our needs from a companion device are surely different from those we have of a regular computer. I don’t necessarily want every single piece of information out there delivered to the palm of my hand; I just want the right, most relevant information. For it to be a true companion it really should be one step ahead of what you need. Read >>

Survival Skills Prior To Owning A Mobile Phone (The Daily Edge)

In light of the mobile phone’s 40th birthday, we present some of the survival techniques you had to learn before we relied on them:

Carrying calling cards

Managing awkward family member calls

Waiting around for hours when someone doesn’t turn up …

… And doing it awkwardly with your hands in your pockets

Passing paper notes

Being able to exist without knowing where people were at all times

I’m sure there are more. Read >>

Mining Your Old iPhones (Neo Mammalian Studios for 911Metallurgist)

This graphic looks at mobile phones and their value for recyclers, in part because of the quantity of valuable metals they contain. Read >>

