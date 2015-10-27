THE APP 100: The World's Greatest Apps

There’s an app for everything these days.

But with millions of apps at our fingertips, it can be harder than ever to find the best of the best.

For the past several years, Business Insider has run The App 100, a handpicked collection of the 100 best mobile apps in the world. This year, Tech Insider is carrying the torch.

In this list you’ll find popular juggernauts, like Facebook and Snapchat, but you’ll also discover hidden gems that haven’t hit the top of the App Store’s charts or garnered mainstream appeal yet. Every app has been chosen by Tech Insider because it serves a real purpose, whether making life easier, better, or just more fun.

Social networking is one of the largest categories of apps on this list — a mark of how much they’re transforming human interactions around the world. On-demand apps are a new category that has exploded in popularity, thanks largely to the worldwide prevalence of Uber.

We’ve also got apps for: productivity, news and reading, health and education, entertainment and music, photography, travel, money, shopping and food, and of course, games. Keep an eye out for the Tech Insider “best of” badge in each category for the one app that stands out from the rest.

(If you’d rather not scroll through the entire list, you can jump to each category by clicking their respective links above.)

