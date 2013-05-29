The Apocalyptic Poster For Brad Pitt's Zombie Movie Looks Like Friday Night At Opera Bar

This post was originally published on Gizmodo.

What is it about Sydney? It’s a beautiful city, so why do film studios seem so keen to show it being destroyed? First the Pacific Rim robots started beating on the Harbour Bridge, now World War Z creatures are laying waste to the Sydney Harbour foreshore.

It’s reminiscent of a regular Friday night at Opera Bar.

Interestingly, this print chops off the Gizmodo offices. On the far-right of the image you can see the “Toaster” building on fire, so one assumes that if the zombie apocalypse comes to Sydney, your editor will be locked up inside with a shotgun and a bottle of scotch.

Click the poster for a larger version.

