The Apartment Shana Madoff Almost Bought

Shortly before this whole Madoff scandal unfolded (Ah, remember those days! …a simpler time), Shana Madoff and her husband, former SEC lawyer Eric Swanson, considered buying a $4.2 million condo in the Diamond House building on the Upper East Side, the New York Post reports. In fact they put in an accepted bid for that much but then suddenly withdrew it the day Bernie was arrested. The Post says the Madoff-Swansons “claimed that one of the rooms was too small.”



Forgive us for not wanting to take Shana at her word, but the timing and the excuse both seem too suspicious. Plus, she’s a Madoff! If this nonsense about a room being too small isn’t true, then why did the couple pull their bid? Did they think it would simply be in bad taste given what Bernie would be going through or is it possible Bernie scammed Shana too and the money they thought they had to spend on apartments didn’t exist? Or, perhaps most believably, did she just think it wouldn’t be the best time to buy an apartment considering she’d be out of a job once her uncle’s firm collapsed?

