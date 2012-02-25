The AP Unveils Its First New Logo In 30 Years

Photo: The AP

The Associated Press is getting a makeover with a new website and its first new logo in 30 years.The 166-year-old newswire’s president and CEO, Tom Curley, said that “This new look, from logo to colour system, translates to AP’s growing portfolio of digital products and platforms, and distinctively relays our role as the definitive source for news” in a statement.



Having taken an art history class in college, here is my in-depth analysis of the changes:

The letters are now black instead of red.

The “A” is now straight as opposed to slanted.

The “P” has finally reached equal footing with the “A”.

The letters are underlined. Because The AP is important.

The AP has had seven different logos since 1900. Ellen Hale, AP’s vp of corporate communications, told BI:

AP has been pursuing a master-brand strategy since 2010. The visual identity system reset needed to happen this year, ahead of new digital titles being launched, to achieve AP’s goal to be associated more clearly with all its titles. Up until now AP products have not been properly aligned for us to extend one global identity effectively to our customers. With our digital portfolio expanding we felt that this was the right time to go ahead and overhaul our branding for the first time in 30 years.

The AP worked with Objective Subject, a New York-based firm, on their rebrand. Does it look more digital-friendly to you?

