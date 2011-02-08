THE AOL WAY: Welcome To A Brave New World, HuffPo Staffers

Last week, we published a powerpoint AOL put together for its editorial staff called “The AOL Way.”



The 58-page PowerPoint explains that editors must write 5 to 10 posts a day, consider profitability when deciding on which stories to write, and make sure their stories are optimised for search engines.

Although they already follow many of these guidelines, HuffPo staffers might want to bone up on their new bible.

Click here for THE AOL WAY >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.