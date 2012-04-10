Now That Instagram Is Off The Market, What Should AOL Spend Its $1.1 Billion On?

AOL announced earlier today that it will sell 800 patents to Microsoft for $1.1 billion. Great job by Tim Armstrong avoiding an ugly patent fight while pocketing a ton of cash for the fledgling AOL.



The question on everyone’s mind now is what AOL’s next step should be.

Facebook just took one of the most buzzed-about startups off the market, Instagram.

SAI editor Nicholas Carlson outlines what AOL’s options are in the video below.

Produced by Will Wei

