Now That Instagram Is Off The Market, What Should AOL Spend Its $1.1 Billion On?

William Wei

AOL announced earlier today that it will sell 800 patents to Microsoft for $1.1 billion. Great job by Tim Armstrong avoiding an ugly patent fight while pocketing a ton of cash for the fledgling AOL.

The question on everyone’s mind now is what AOL’s next step should be.

Facebook just took one of the most buzzed-about startups off the market, Instagram.

SAI editor Nicholas Carlson outlines what AOL’s options are in the video below.

Produced by Will Wei

