The ANZ has poached Dimension Data’s Gerard Florian to be its technology chief

The ANZ has appointed Gerard Florian of Dimension Data as group executive technology in another shakeup of senior executives at the bank.

As part of the management change, chief information officer Scott Collary, who has been in the role since 2014, will leave the ANZ later this month.

Florian was chief strategy officer for the global Cloud Business Unit at the IT services group.

He says the tech challenges facing banks are similar to the ones facing many companies.

“I think in simple terms it’s ‘how do we move fast, safely?'” he says.

“Particularly in the financial services space that safely piece is important. Compliance, regulation, customer trust is pretty fundamental.

“Our competitors in financial services are all moving quite quickly and we need to move faster than them if we are going to win.”

In this new role, Gerard will report directly to CEO Shayne Elliott with responsibility for defining ANZ’s technology strategy, plus building and managing the IT infrastructure.

Elliott says this appointment together with Maile Carnegie as group executive digital banking earlier this year highlights the critical importance of technology to transforming ANZ to compete effectively in the digital age.

“Increasingly technology is redefining our business and our relationship with customers,” says Elliott.

“Gerard’s leadership skills and his background in technology including cloud computing make him ideally suited to oversee the strategic shift that we need to make.”

The latest changes by Elliott, who became CEO in January, are the latest in a series of restructuring senior executive ranks.

In September, the bank announced the departure of chief operating officer, Alistair Currie, in a major reshuffle of operations and technology units.

The bank is cutting operating costs, exiting low return and non-core businesses and reducing reliance on low-returning parts of institutional banking.

Earlier this month, the ANZ posted an 18% fall in full year cash profit to $5.9 billion, dragged down by the cost of restructuring, a process which includes a possible sale of its Australian wealth management business.

