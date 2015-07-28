The ANZ has hired a former McDonald's CEO to win over retail banking customers

Brad Barket/Getty Images for McDonald’s

The ANZ has appointed a senior McDonald’s restaurants executive, Catriona Noble, as managing director, retail distribution, to grow its consumer banking and focus on customer relationships.

She was chief restaurant officer for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, responsible for more than 10,000 restaurants and 200,000 people. She was also McDonald’s CEO in Australia between 2010 and 2014.

Westpac also has gone outside banking to get expertise in customer service. Tom Boyles, from the entertainment giant Disney, starts next month in the newly created role of chief customer officer.

Its all part of increasing service levels to keep customers and gain new business as the major Australian banks reporting flat profits and finding difficult to grow business.

At the ANZ, Noble will run retail channel distribution strategy for ANZ’s 800 branches and its mobile sales force which serve 5 million Australian retail customers.

Noble will play a key leadership role in attracting new retail customers, growing ANZ’s relationship with existing customers and championing strategies to improve customer satisfaction.

Mark Whelan, ANZ’s CEO, says this isn’t a business-as-usual appointment.

“Catriona’s energy, her people skills and retail experience will bring a strong focus to improving the way we serve our customers across our retail network,” Whelan says.

Noble starts at the ANZ on September 1.

