The ANZ can now go ahead with the $1.5 billion sale of its car finance company Esanda

The ANZ has regulatory approval to close the $1.5 billion sale of its vehicle finance company Esanda to Macquarie Bank.

The corporate watchdog, the ACCC, says the acquisition of the Esanda Dealer Finance business was not likely to substantially lessen competition.

There were some concerns that the deal could lead to increased interest rates, particularly for dealerships which don’t have access to an in-house finance provider.

“However, the ACCC concluded that on balance the combination of existing and potential competitive constraints would be sufficient to prevent a substantial lessening of competition as a result of the possible acquisition,” says ACCC chairman Rod Sims.

The sale, added to a $3 billion equity raising, helps the ANZ to meet APRA’s stricter capital requirements.

