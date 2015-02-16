The ANZ Bank's Philip Chronican has stepped down as CEO Australia

Mark Whelan

Philip Chronican is stepping down as as Australian CEO of the ANZ bank to pursue a non-executive career following a 32-year stint in banking.

He will be succeeded by Mark Whelan, currently Managing Director Global Commercial Banking. Whelan has also been Managing Director Commercial Australia and Managing Director Institutional APEA based in Hong Kong.

David Hisco Chief Executive Officer ANZ New Zealand will also assume Mr Chronican’s responsibilities as Global Head of Retail.

ANZ CEO Mike Smith says: “ANZ’s focus on developing internal talent with deep experience in our major domestic markets and in Asia makes Mark’s appointment a natural next step. He knows Australia and Asia well, and has a track record of delivering for shareholders and for customers.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.