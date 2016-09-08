The ANZ Bank's COO is going

ANOEK DE GROOT/AFP/Getty Images

The ANZ Bank’s chief operating officer, Alistair Currie, is departing in a major reshuffle of its operations and technology units.

The bank says the changes to technology, operations and shared services will accelerate delivery of its technology and digital roadmap.

The changes follow a planned move by Currie, who come to the ANZ in 2008 from HSBC, to resume his international banking career sometime later this year. Former CEO Mike Smith appointed him COO in 2011.

Shayne Elliott, who became CEO in January, says the changes better support ANZ’s strategic priorities and build on the progress made in technology, operations and shared services.

“This progress highlights the importance of Alistair’s contribution to ANZ,” Elliott says.

“I understand Alistair’s desire to further his international banking career, and I thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future.”

The changes include:

Chief information officer Scott Collary will report to Elliott later this year, reinforcing technology’s strategic role.

Divisional chief operating officers will report directly into the Australia, New Zealand, institutional and wealth businesses.

Deputy CEO Graham Hodges will assume responsibility for hubs, enterprise services and property.

Craig Sims has been appointed to a new role as group general manager operations and services reporting to Hodges.

General manager transformation projects Nigel Dobson will assume responsibility for wholesale digital strategy and payments transformation, reporting to group executive digital banking Maile Carnegie.

The last changes to the bank’s senior executive were announced in May with the appointment of Michelle Jablko, the managing director for Australia of the independent investment bank Greenhill & Co, as the ANZ’s next chief financial officer.

