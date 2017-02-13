The ANZ Bank has hired the intelligence officer behind Australia's cyber security strategy

Philippe Desmazes/AFP/Getty Images

Lynwen Connick, a former senior electronics intelligence officer, has been appointed the ANZ Bank’s chief information security officer.

She joins ANZ from the federal government where she delivered the new National Cyber Security Strategy in the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Connick was also chief information security officer at the Department of Defence following a 25 year career with the Australian Signals Directorate, the peak electronic intelligence body, where she was deputy director and a first assistant secretary.

At the ANZ, Connick will be responsible for ensuring information security strategy evolves with changing technology and supports the bank’s digital transformation.

“We all need to be very vigilant about our cybersecurity,” she says.

“I think consumers should expect we will do everything we can to secure their operations online.”

Connick says there are more similarities than differences between corporate and government cyber security.

“We have different stakeholders, but in the end we all want the same thing,” she says. “We want our customers to do what they want to do online and to do that securely.”

She will report to Gerard Florian, the group executive technology.

Lynwen Connick. Image: Supplied

“Lynwen is one of Australia’s foremost cyber security experts with significant experience at the frontline of protecting the nation’s information infrastructure,” says Florian.

“As we transform into a digital bank, customers rightly expect that we will keep both their money and their data safe. Lynwen’s cyber security experience, working with Government agencies and the private sector, will be a tremendous asset for both our business and our customers as we accelerate the delivery of new products and services,” Mr Florian said.

Connick will commence with ANZ on Tuesday 14 March 2017.

