The Anti-Obamacare Momentum Is Gathering Steam

Photo: MSNBC

The push to repeal Obamcare is gathering steam.Some news today:



More states are joining the big class-action lawsuit against the law — specifically. THe latest to opposite it are Kansas, Ohio, Wyoming, and Wisconsin, and it appears there are at least 24 states now.

Meanwhile in the House, GOP leaders say they will retake up the issue of appeal early next week, and they will specifically float another bill to repeal the so-called 1099 obligation which adds a lot of compliance costs).

It still seems unlikely to go anywhere — unless the courts strike it down — though if the GOP takes the Presidency in 2012, and makes gains in the Senate, it could easily go kaput.

