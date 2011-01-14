The Anti-Obamacare Momentum Is Gathering Steam

Photo: MSNBC
The push to repeal Obamcare is gathering steam.Some news today:
- More states are joining the big class-action lawsuit against the law — specifically. THe latest to opposite it are Kansas, Ohio, Wyoming, and Wisconsin, and it appears there are at least 24 states now.
- Meanwhile in the House, GOP leaders say they will retake up the issue of appeal early next week, and they will specifically float another bill to repeal the so-called 1099 obligation which adds a lot of compliance costs).
It still seems unlikely to go anywhere — unless the courts strike it down — though if the GOP takes the Presidency in 2012, and makes gains in the Senate, it could easily go kaput.
