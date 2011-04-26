The Anti-Grantham

Jeremy Grantham’s big new presentation on resource scarcity and the end of cheap commodities is making a huge splash.He presented a bunch of charts to show that a “paradigm” shift in commodities has occurred.

But there is another case.

A March presentation form Stifel Nicolaus’ Barry B. Bannister made the argument that commodities are at the peak of traditional, historical ranges. There hasn’t been a paradigm busting shift just yet.

10-year growth rates for commodities are in a slightly widening rage

5-year growth rates have been in a steady range

Corn prices have risen over time, but in orderly steps

We've had oil moves like this before

Now back to the Grantham case

