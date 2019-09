Gold just traded at $1704, down from from a record $1913 on Monday.



The 11% fall has been attributed mainly to a return to riskier assets.

Stocks are up around the world, led by 3% gains today in Shanghai. The Global Dow is up 4% this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.