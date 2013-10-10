The Anti-Crash Computer On One Of The Qantas Planes That Nearly Collided Was Not Working: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Investigators have discovered the collision avoidance system on one of the Qantas jets which narrowly avoided a collision over Adelaide last month wasn’t working properly.

The two plans breached the regulated distance they needed to be from each other, in what is called a “loss of separation”.

According to Fairfax, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau revealed in a preliminary report today that a full system check of the A330 after the incident confirmed that the avoidance system was not functioning.

Qantas has said the fact the system was not functioning at full capacity (it claims it was working intermittently) was not a contributing factor to the incident.

