An awful day for those who were Bullish.



An awful week, really.

After yesterday’s seemingly amazing gains, all that was wiped out when the Dow tanked 2.53%, down 252 points. The S&P and NASDAQ didn’t fare better, dropping 2.82% and 2.5%, respectively. For the week, the NASDAQ is down 5%.

If you’re looking for companies that made it out alive, the list is few and far between. Genworth Financial (GNW) managed to close up 4.3% at 10.62 and queen of makeup Estee Lauder (EL) escaped with 3.9% gains putting it at 42.77 at the close. Clorox (CLX) also made a stand, gaining a modest 0.40 to close at 59.23.

As one can see via this lovely chart from Finviz.com, the S&P 500 is an absolute bloodbath.

