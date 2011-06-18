The Angels Edge The Mets 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Peter Bourjos hit a tiebreaking double and turned in a sensational catch to help Joel Pineiro nail down his 100th major league win at last in the Los Angeles Angels’ 4-3 victory over the New York Mets on Friday night.



Hard-throwing rookie Jordan Walden walked his first two batters in the ninth inning, then struck out the next three to hold on.

Torii Hunter had three hits, including an RBI single, while Maicer Izturis and Howie Kendrick each scored twice. The Angels, who had lost seven of 10, used some slick defence to improve to 27-10 in interleague road games since 2007 — the best mark in the majors.

Los Angeles has won 28 of its last 40 overall against National League teams.

Pineiro (3-3) had failed six times to earn win No. 100 since his previous victory May 10 against the Chicago White Sox. But he ran into the right opponent Friday, pitching 6 1-3 solid innings to up his record against the Mets to 4-0 with a shutout in seven career starts.

The right-hander, who allowed two runs and six hits, shook off an early line drive to his leg and held nemesis Jose Reyes in check.

Reyes, who began the day leading the majors with a .348 batting average and 101 hits, entered 7 for 12 (.583) against Pineiro with a homer and a triple. But the speedy leadoff man went 0 for 4 with a ninth-inning walk.

Angel Pagan had a pair of RBI singles for the Mets, back home after a 6-4 road trip.

With the score tied 2-all, the Angels mounted a two-out rally against Chris Capuano (5-7) in the sixth.

Mark Trumbo reached on an infield single that was bobbled by Reyes at shortstop, putting two on. Bourjos grounded an RBI double that glanced off the glove of rookie third baseman Justin Turner, giving Los Angeles the lead.

Bourjos helped preserve it in the bottom half with a leaping catch as he banged into the left-centre fence to rob Ronny Paulino, who was leading off the inning. On the mound, Pineiro applauded in appreciation.

Hunter added a run-scoring single in the seventh off Bobby Parnell after Izturis led off with a double.

Hisanori Takahashi, a surprising success for the Mets last season, entered in the seventh against his former team and set down both batters he faced.

Paulino drove an RBI double to right-centre — far out of Bourjos’ reach — to cut it to 4-3 in the eighth. But a sharp grounder by Ruben Tejada was smothered by Trumbo at first, and Scott Downs struck out pinch-hitter Scott Hairston to end the inning.

Walden then earned his 16th save in 19 chances.

After the start was delayed 33 minutes by rain, Kendrick doubled in the second and scored on a two-out error by Turner, who rushed a high throw with the speedy Bourjos racing up the line.

Daniel Murphy opened the bottom half with a triple, pounding the dirt three times after diving headfirst into third. Pagan followed with a single that tied it 1-all.

Cleanup hitter Vernon Wells, who began the night batting .193, ripped an RBI single off Reyes’ glove in the third. Capuano minimized the damage, getting Kendrick to ground into an inning-ending double play with runners at the corners.

Moments later, Pineiro was hit near the right knee by Carlos Beltran’s line-drive single, drawing a groan from the crowd of 29,513 — and another when the replay was shown. A trainer and manager Mike Scioscia came out to check on Pineiro, who threw two warmup pitches and stayed in the game.

Pagan’s two-out single tied the score again.

NOTES: Angels 3B Alberto Callaspo, sidelined since Saturday with a pulled left hamstring, worked out before the game and felt fine. The team hopes he’ll be available off the bench this weekend, Scioscia said. … Playing under National League rules, the Angels left surging DH Bobby Abreu on the bench. Scioscia said he wanted his most athletic outfielders to start in the team’s first game at spacious Citi Field, but Abreu will play at some point in NL parks on this road trip. … Before the game, Mets manager Terry Collins said he won’t give any more rehab updates on LHP Johan Santana (shoulder surgery) because he thinks they are putting too much pressure on the injured ace. Collins said he told GM Sandy Alderson to answer those questions from now on. … Collins is in his first year as manager of the Mets. His previous big league managing job was with the Angels from 1997-99 before Scioscia took over in 2000. … The Mets placed a huge get-well card for Gary Carter in the Jackie Robinson Rotunda at Citi Field so fans can sign it before it is sent to the Hall of Fame catcher.

