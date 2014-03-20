These Are The Companies That Control The Android Smartphone Market In China

There is a huge opportunity for mobile-focused companies in China because a good third of Android devices are still controlled by “others,” a long-tail of relatively small players. As the market consolidates, it will be easier for larger manufacturers, along with software and app vendors, to make money there.

Samsung is strong in China’s Android market — it’s arguably the non-local company that has been most successful in the local mobile industry. But Chinese contenders are coming on strong, too.

Together, the six big local smartphone manufacturers have a bigger share of active Android devices than Samsung.

In a new report from BI Intelligence, we explain why global consumer Internet, software, and mobile companies will increasingly need to work with Android-focused Chinese companies like Xiaomi and Lenovo — not to mention Huawei, ZTE, Coolpad, and OPPO — if they don’t want to miss out on mobile’s next growth phase in emerging markets. We also take a deep dive into India’s smartphone market, and the role of local players there.

Reuters Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun

Here are the takeaways on the Android market in China:

Local manufacturers Lenovo, OPPO, and Huawei all increased their market share of China’s smartphone installed base over the course of 2013.

Xiaomi — which actually equips its phones with its own forked version of Android known as Miui — has held its own. So has Coolpad, aka Yulong.

Meanwhile, the “others,” generic Android-powered smartphone brands, are seeing their share of the smartphone base shrink as the Chinese Android market consolidates.

For comparison, Apple is believed to control anywhere from one-fifth to one-third of the Chinese smartphone installed base.

