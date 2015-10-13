This company created a ridiculously high-quality recreation of the original Nintendo -- and it's about to stop production

The original Nintendo Entertainment System, NES, is just over 32-years-old at this point. Does yours still work? It probably doesn’t, if you even still have it. At very least it’s yellowing and maybe covered in stickers and who knows what other remnants of a childhood long past.

But there’s good news: one company, Analogue Interactive, is currently reproducing the original NES in a gorgeous, long-lasting form factor. It’s made out of a single block of aluminium; it has an HDMI port so it works with your modern TV; it plays both original NES and Japanese Famicom games. There’s only one downside: a $US500 price point. Yowza! As the Analogue NT enters its final production run of just 300 units, maybe these photos will convince you it’s a good time to splurge on nostalgia.

These new, far tougher re-creations of the original Nintendo are gorgeous and about to go out of production.

This is the Analogue NT. Analogue NT The first production run is already over. The original Analogue NT looked like this: Analogue Interactive The only ones left are limited edition versions. One is made to resemble the colours of the original Nintendo Famicom: Analogue NT Analogue NT Analogue NT Analogue NT Another is gold, like the original 'The Legend of Zelda' game cartridge: Analogue NT Analogue NT Analogue NT Analogue NT Unlike the first Analogue NT, the two limited edition runs are limited for 50 units apiece. They cost a whopping $599. Analogue NT In addition to the two limited edition runs, Analogue NT is also doing a 'second and final' production run of its standard console. Analogue Interactive Only 300 more are being produced -- they cost the slight more reasonable, yet still insanely high price of $500 apiece. Analogue Interactive You could get it in a few other colours as well, which costs an extra $50. Here it is in blue, for instance: Analogue Interactive The two slots on top enable you to play both original NES games, as well as their Japanese counterparts! Analogue NT This Analogue NT has a keyboard hooked up and 'Family Basic' in the Famicom cartridge slot, a cartridge version of the BASIC programming language. Truly, a 'family computer.' Pre-orders are open now on the Analogue NT website. All units, limited edition and standard, come with a new transparent bottom. Get up close and personal with your NES circuit board! Analogue NT And we'd suggest getting a pre-order in sooner than later given the limited production run. All pre-orders guarantee the console itself, as well as a previously sold separately HDMI adaptor. Leave component wires in the past -- this thing works with your HDMI-enabled TV, no problem. RAW Embed

