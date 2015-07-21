Here's the Amy Schumer joke that Hillary Clinton 'really liked'

Amy Schumer is known for joking about her sex life, but the comedian says that with the upcoming election she will soon tackle politics as well — whether people like it or not.

“I think people only want women to speak for so long. They build you up, and then they’re just ready to tear you down. Like Hillary — when it’s really go time for her, I’ll definitely be active, and that will make people hate me,” Schumer tells GQ in a new cover interview. “I know inevitably I’ll get more political, just as an adult with changing interests, which is good — no one wants to hear me talk about who I f—-d or whatever for another twenty years. And I hope I’m wrong, but I just think there’s this ‘Don’t disappoint me in any way.’ If you say one joke that offends, it feels like, ‘Oh, wait, I thought you were my everything, and now you’re dead to me.'”

But Schumer doesn’t care what people think about her outspoken political views, telling GQ she’s “always been a fan” of Hillary Clinton.

In November, the comedian met Clinton for the first time at the Glamour Women of the Year awards.

“It was very cool. She was a good audience member,” Schumer said of the meeting. “She commented on a couple of the jokes I told.”

One joke in particular that Clinton told Schumer she resonated with: “I said that in L.A. my arms register as legs, and she really liked that. She was like, ‘I can relate.'”

But not everyone was as kind to Clinton during the Women of the Year awards.

“One of the acts that had gone up before me did some stuff that was very disrespectful to her, and I definitely didn’t think it was funny,” said Schumer. “I said to her, like, ‘What the f— was that?’ She just goes, ‘Par for the course…. I’m so used to it.'”

Read Schumer’s full interview with GQ here.

