The Amount Of Lost Wages For Unpaid Freelance Work In New York: $4.7 Billion

Stories about writers fighting to get paid by the publications to which they’ve devoted hours and hours of freelance work have become depressingly common these days.



In recent months, for instance, there’s been news about freelance payment problems at BlackBook magazine; Louise Blouin Media, which publishes Art + Auction, ArtInfo and Culture + Travel; and Regent Media, publisher of Out and The Advocate.

Not surprisingly, the problem is especially widespread in New York. As it turns out, “42% of the nearly 900,000 independent workers in New York state reported having trouble collecting payment for their labors last year, totaling an estimated $4.7 billion in lost wages,” according to a new first-of-its-kind study by a Rutgers economist, Crain’s reports.

That’s not limited to media companies, but we bet media companies do make up a significant chunk of that statistic.

And then there’s this tidbit about Time Inc:

At least one high-profile local employer, Time Inc., is requiring freelancers who want to get paid sooner than 25 days upon finishing a project to cough up between 1% and 4% of their total fee. A spokeswoman for the publishing giant says such requests must be processed by hand outside Time Inc.’s “usual” payroll system and that’s why the deduction is taken.

The Crain’s headline says it all: “Ugh.”

