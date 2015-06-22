The amount of food that gets wasted is even higher than people realise

Getty Consumers often make food purchases based on cosmetic factors, like colour.

One-third of all the food produced in the world goes to waste, the equivalent of 1.3 billion tons of food every year, the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting reports.

In the US, 5.4 billion pounds of food are wasted ever year when discarded by retailers because consumers have not bought them or as people forget or throw away leftovers. That equals to about 150 trillion calories.

“In the US about 40% of all the food never gets eaten and that’s everything from food lost on the farm all the way to the potatoes left on your breakfast platter,” Dana Gunders, a staff scientist and food-waste expert at the Natural Resources Defence Council, told the Pulitzer Center.

An average family of four wastes between $US1,365 and $US2,275 of food per year in the US, where over 48 million people are considered to be food insecure — roughly 15% of the population.

“When you contrast that with the fact that there are 800 million people around the world who are food insecure, that’s quite a moral tragedy,” Gunders says.

According to a 2011 McKinsey Institute study, “If the food wasted in North America and Europe alone were to be collected, it would be enough to feed the world’s hungry people three times over.”

The problem lies mostly in the fact that food production and distribution is a very industrialized business in which most of the food travels hundreds or thousands of miles before reaching stores and tables, and that Americans often purchase their food in huge quantities.

A study by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies highlighted how “Between the early 1960s and the turn of the century, world population more than doubled … but food production almost tripled … As a result, average daily calorie consumption increased by more than 20 per cent.”

Consumers are an inherent part of the problem. Many people will not buy fruit or vegetables that are not perfect; the idea that produce needs to look perfect to be edible is strongly reinforced by advertising, and supermarkets abide by consumer wishes, only displaying the food that made it to the store without a bump or bruise.

Expiration labels are another factor that contributes to perfectly good food being thrown out. “The Food Marketing Institute estimates that nine out of ten Americans needlessly throw away food because they believe that expiration labels indicate whether food is safe for consumption,” the Pulitzer Center reports.

A fear of being sued is also what keeps grocers from donating food. So many businesses would rather throw the good away, even though the Good Samaritan Act, passed during the Clinton Administration, stipulates that as long as food was donated with good intent, the donor is protected from any liability.

Gunners also explained to the Pulitzer Center that food rotting in landfills is not only wasteful but is also bad for the environment as it produces methane — a powerful greenhouse gas. “In the US, 80 per cent of all water consumption, over half the land area, 10 per cent of our energy use, all go to agriculture. And yet half of that is not being eaten, and that’s a huge waste of resources.”

