THE AMERICAN SMART HOME MARKET: 2015 [SLIDE DECK]

Smart home devices — like the Nest Thermostat, Canary, and Amazon Echo — are becoming more prevalent throughout the US. However, mass adoption of smart home devices will likely be slow; smart home devices’ current high prices and long lifespans (which prolong the time an installed device needs to be replaced), as well as technological hurdles of the installation process, make fast widespread adoption unlikely.

BI Intelligence has developed a slide deck analysing the US smart home market. Some of the topics in the deck include:

Survey results on what Americans want most in the smart home, provided to us by Icontrol Networks.

A breakdown of the American housing market and how many devices there could be per household.

A look at the tech adoption curve of the US smart home market.

Which smart home players are currently leading the market.

Forecasts of the US residential connected lighting market.

The companies mentioned include:

August, Nest, Belkin, Honeywell, Insteon, TCP Connected, GE, Xfinity, AT&T ADT, Time Warner Cable, Lowe’s Phillips, Staples, Vivint, Total Connect, Smartthings, Dropcam, Alarm.com, Apple, Wemo, Canary, Icontrol Networks, Revolv, Piper and Peq.

BI Intelligence BI Intelligence

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.