How The American Military Dwarfs China's In This One Simple Infographic

Just last week, China finally admitted to locking their targeting radar on a Japanese boat. When it initially happened last month, there was much speculation about a possible war breaking out.



It’s easy to be scared of China’s military might, but this infographic illustrates well just how outgunned China (and everyone, generally) is by the United States.

As the data is from 2010, we should note that China’s 11 per cent increase in defence spending has brought their current total to approximately $150 billion; and also that nuclear stockpiles have dipped slightly since this infographic posted.

