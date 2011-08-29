The Amazon Tablet

I saw this picture at BGR yesterday and immediately thought “I want that.”



We go back and forth in our family about Kindle vs iPad for reading. The Kindle is lighter and smaller. The iPad has a browser and other services for enhanced reading/researching as I blogged about recently.

What we all want is a hybrid of the two – a kindle that is a full blown tablet computer with a browser, apps, and an OS. It looks like Amazon is going to bring that to market this fall. I’m getting one for myself and one for the Gotham Gal. And I’m pretty sure my mum and dad are getting them too. It looks like a killer product.

