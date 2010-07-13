The Amazing Yachts of Silicon Valley Power Players

Photo: modelshipmaster.com
These guys made their fortunes with technology and Internet innovations and now they have the time and the money to invest in some seriously grown-up toys.And from the looks of things, the ones that float are some of the favourites.
The Rising Sun is a motor yacht co-owned by Larry Ellison, CEO of Oracle Corporation, and David Geffen. It's the 6th largest in the world with a length of almost 453 feet, and reportedly cost over US$290 million to build.
Allen's Octopus is currently the world's ninth largest superyacht, and the third largest not owned by a head of state. It's 414 feet long and has two helicopters on deck, and two submarines.
Named after the Dashiell Hammett novel, the The Maltese Falcon is a clipper luxury yacht, commissioned and formerly owned by venture capitalist Tom Perkins. At 289 feet, It's one of the world's largest privately-owned yachts. In 2009 Perkins sold the Falcon to hedge-fund manager Elena Ambrosiadou.
Ellison's second yacht, the USA 17, is a 90-ft. racing boat built by the USA sailing team BMW Oracle Racing to be used in the the 33rd America's Cup. It's constructed almost entirely out of carbon fibre and epoxy resin, and is capable of sailing at 2.0 to 2.5 times the true wind speed.
Athena is a yacht built in 2004 for internet entrepreneur James H. Clark. The Athena can be chartered from $315,000 per week in the Caribbean.
